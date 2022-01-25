WELLSVILLE — With 43 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Allegany County as of Sunday, Mayor Randy Shayler opened the regular village board meeting by thanking everyone for wearing masks.
“Thank you for being masked up according to the rules that we have,” he said to a roomful of visitors.
In December, Gov. Kathy Hochel mandated that masks be worn in public places such as village halls. The mandate was due to expire next week. Meanwhile, the governor received a stay in State Supreme Court on Tuesday delaying a judge’s order that the mask mandate is not enforceable.
In Wellsville, the visitors to the village board meeting did not quibble about wearing masks.
The visitors were there for several reasons, including a seeking a proclamation concerning Catholic Schools Week. The board declared Feb. 2 Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville. The proclamation will be delivered at a ceremony at the school next week.
“Eighth-grade students requested the proclamation and I think it is very appropriate,” Shayler said.
He went on to note that seven generations of students have graduated from the school and have gone on to live and serve the community of Wellsville.
In another matter, approval was given to Susan Freeman for the establishment of a nutrition club, Be-You-Tiful Nutrition, to be located at 94 N. Main St., the former location of Trend Addictions.
No information was forwarded as to the nature of the merchandise to be offered. The anticipated business start date is Feb. 5.
A special event request was granted to Dyke Street Engine Company #2 and the Wellsville Fire Company for its spring chicken barbecue that will take place March 27, noon to 2 p.m., at 89 E. Hanover St.
Approval was also given for a special event permit to Wellsville High School for this year’s graduation ceremony to be held on June 24. The request is due to the fact that the graduation ceremony is held outside in front of the school and adjacent to West State Street.
To facilitate the number of guests, people are seated in the street necessitating the closure of West State Street to traffic.