OLEAN — Starting Monday everyone who enters a city-owned building now is required to wear a mask.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello announced Friday that all visitors to the Olean Municipal Building and other city-owned facilities will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“The city is taking all the necessary precautions as we witness an uptick in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County,” he said.
A table at the municipal building main entrance will be equipped with a supply of masks for those who are without a mask, Aiello said. Hand sanitizer will also be available.
“When people visit city-owned facilities we want to offer a level of protection to both our residents and our staff,” the mayor added. “I urge residents to respect this mask request.”
On Tuesday, city officials announced a 2,000-mask shipment will be available for free and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Aiello noted some masks have been sent to the Olean Housing Authority and the Olean Public Library for distribution to their patrons. Organizations like churches and community groups interested in helping distribute masks should call the mayor’s office at 376-5615 to reserve a supply.
In June 2021, the mayor announced face masks were no longer required for visitors in the building if the visitor was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.