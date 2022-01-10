BELMONT — Masks and COVID-19 at-home test kits will be going out to libraries and town halls across Allegany County as the county reported the highest total number of cases in months.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the week ending Sunday saw 444 positive cases — up more than double from the 199 reported the week before. County officials did not up the county dashboard with Monday’s case counts, nor an updated total number of cases to date.
However, state Department of Health officials reported 52 cases on Saturday, 48 on Sunday and 31 on Monday. No deaths were reported over the weekend.
MASKS AND HOME test kits will be distributed throughout Allegany County to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Each town will have access to the free mask and COVID home test kits. Supplies are limited and are distributed based on town populations. The kits and masks will be available to the residents of each town at their local library or town office on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Starting Tuesday, all of the Allegany County public libraries will have free masks and COVID home test kits available to the individuals living in that township. Please check with your local library on their website or by calling for times they are open.
Starting Wednesday, towns without libraries — Allen, Alma, Birdsall, Caneadea, Centerville, Clarksville, Granger, Grove, New Hudson, Ward, West Almond, and Willing — will have free masks and COVID home test kits available to the individuals living in that township. If you live in one of these towns, please call or check their website for times and dates their office is open. This information is available on the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com.
Due to the amount of new cases and home test results being reported to the Allegany County Department of Health daily, the ACDOH has implemented an electronic COVID-19 Positive Home Test Reporting Form. The form is to be filled out and submitted by the positive case unless the case is a minor. If the case is a minor, a parent or guardian may submit a form on their behalf. Each positive requires a new form. Once submitted, a member of our team will get back to you for tracing purposes within 3 days. Please click on the following link to access the form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220054845953155
Those without a computer or internet access may call 585-268-9250 and leave your name and phone number. Those waiting for a return call are asked to isolate.
The form can also be found at www.alleganyco.com under the Quick Links heading.