PORTVILLE — The Drama Club at Portville Central School presents “Mary Poppins Jr.” this week, the first production in the school’s newly renovated auditorium.
Sixty-three elementary and high school students will present “Mary Poppins Jr.,” which includes jack-of-all trades Bert, who introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.
Among other main characters, Mary Poppins is played by Lydia Szymanski; Bert by Brenton Gagliardo; George and Winifred Banks by Nathaniel Chamberlain and Shaela Spring; and Jane and Michael Banks by Caroline Todd and Mitchem Smith. Director Cheri Maxson joins Amanda Burdick, stage manager and Lynne Weimer, vocal director.
The production includes many favorite songs that will be familiar to fans of the 1964 Disney movie starring Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews — “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” and “Supercali-fragilisticexpialidocious.”
One actor feels the stress of performing in the new auditorium.
“It’s different and I feel a kind of pressure to put on the best one seen,” said Mallory Reynolds, who plays Miss Andrews. “As a senior I feel kind of obligated to push others to take advantage of the space. I feel kind of sad for my last show. I want to knock their socks off.”
Maxson is hoping that people will come out to see the production.
“We invite the public to come and see the new auditorium,” she said. “It’s still not finished. There’s still part not complete, like the sound. We’re using the old sound system.”
The renovations to the middle-high school auditorium required the room to be taken down to the concrete floor; an expansion of the stage by about 10 feet, update of lighting and sound systems, replacement of the decades-old Proscenium curtains and building a second-level balcony, accommodating a total of 674 audience members. New seats are two inches taller and four inches wider than those replaced.
Mary Poppins Jr. will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for pre-sale at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/pcs-drama-club/pcs-drama-club-presents-mary-poppins-jr-81036. Adults are $10, students and senior citizens are $8. Tickets at the door will cost an additional $2 more.