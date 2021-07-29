LITTLE VALLEY — A 31-year-old Salamanca man convicted of first-degree assault in the strangulation death of Chad Skoken last year was sentenced to 18 years in state prison in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday.
Derrick C. Marsh of Waite Avenue, Salamanca, was also sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to five years’ post-release supervision on the first-degree assault charge, a class B felony.
A jury found Marsh not guilty of all other charges including second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a corpse on May 14.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said she believes Marsh and Skoken, who were neighbors, were fighting when Jeremiah Des Jarlais, 35, of 37 Waite Ave., placed a garrote over Skoken’s neck. Marsh then ran away and was not present when Skoken was murdered by Des Jarlais.
Des Jarlais was convicted in June of all charges — second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a corpse — after a separate trial in the death of Skoken.
Des Jarlais will be sentenced next month.
Skoken was found dead by police Jan. 12 in a garage at 37 Waite Ave., following an investigation by the Salamanca Police Department. The investigation led police to believe an altercation had taken place between the three about 24 hours before Skoken’s body was discovered.
Marsh and Des Jarlais were arrested after an investigation by Salamanca Police and Cattaraugus County sheriff’s investigators.
IN OTHER COURT CASES:
Richard O. McLarney, 34, of Salamanca pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register as a sex offender and petit larceny. Between Aug. 10 and Oct. 14, in the city of Salamanca, the defendant, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days after a change of address. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.
Tonya Stanford, 39, of Olean, was sentenced to five years’ probation, driver’s license revocation for one year and ignition interlock for one year for her conviction of driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, stemming from her April 20, 2019, arrest in the city of Olean. Her blood-alcohol content was 0.14%.
Andrew Caswell, 36, of Olean, was sentenced to five years’ probation and restitution for his conviction to fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The incident occurred between April 30 and Oct. 14, 2018, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant stole property valued at more than $1,000.
Howard W. Miles, 63, of Olean was sentenced to three years’ probation on each charge to run concurrently for his conviction of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated harassment. The incident occurred on Aug. 9 in the city of Olean, when the defendant, with intent, caused physical injury to another person.
Robert E. Tonkin, 29, of Jamestown, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred March 7, 2020, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of the court.
Patti R. Mitchell-Brooks, 46, of Olean, was sentenced to four years in prison plus two years’ post-release supervision for her conviction of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The incidents occurred Sept. 28, 2019, and Aug. 21 in the city of Olean, when the defendant possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell.
Eric Burroughs, 36, of Portville, was sentenced to two years’ probation, his driver’s license was revoked for one year and a mandatory state surcharge imposed for his driving while intoxicated conviction, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred Jan. 20, 2019, in the city of Olean.