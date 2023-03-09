Mardi Gras, Winter Carnival set for this weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE — Get ready for Ellicottville’s biggest party of the ski season during Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival weekend.
Happening this Saturday and Sunday both on the slopes and in the village, the annual event gives people the opportunity to celebrate the end of the winter season.
Join the wild and crazy fun in the village all weekend. Jessica Wallace, business development manager at the chamber of commerce, said Ellicottville comes alive for three days with costumes, color and lots of live music — from the themed activities on the slopes to the high-energy vibe downtown.
“Mardi Gras Weekend always brings out a great crowd of families, friends, locals and visitors for a couple days of festive flair and superior fun,” she said.
The highlight of the event is the annual Mardi Gras Parade. Led by this year’s King and Queen, along with the honorary Grand Marshal Punxsutawney Phil, the New Orleans-style parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Registered participants must gather in the parking lot at Katy’s Café before 6 o’clock and march down Washington Street promptly at 6:30 p.m., ending at the Gazebo.
Executive Director Brian McFadden said this year’s parade is expected to have more floats, more music and amazing costumes.
Wallace said the Mardi Gras Parade is a family-friendly event that invites both locals and visitors to put their creative minds to work in preparation for the biggest party of ski season.
“The parade encourages individuals and groups to choose their theme, plan their costumes and parade through Ellicottville’s business district, while spectators line the streets, cheering for their favorites,” she said.
There also will be live music all weekend at a number of venues in the village including Ellicottville Tap + Bottle & Taqueria, Balloons Restaurant, The Gin Mill, Madigan’s Ellicottville Brewing Company, Finnerty’s Taproom, Villaggio and Yodeler Lodge at Holiday Valley. For a complete line-up of music, visit ellicottvilleny.com.
IN ADDITION to the parade downtown, the fun continues at Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival all weekend. Director of Marketing Dash Hegeman believes Winter Carnival has been taking place at the resort for quite some time.
“I’m not positive how many years, but I’ve seen pictures that probably date back to the ’60s where people are wearing costumes and celebrating,” he said.
This year’s carnival has a Retro Party theme. Hegeman said it’s a chance for people to break out their vintage ski attire that they’ve been saving and put it to good use. He said Sunday’s Costume Parade is always a must-see event and he’s expecting to see some fun costumes out on Mardi Gras slope.
Winter Carnival has a full schedule of events in store for all ages. Hegeman said the events are pretty similar to what’s been done in the past. With the exception of some different bands playing at Yodeler Lodge, they are sticking to a similar lineup of activities including the snowbar and a scavenger hunt for kids, along with the ever-popular Costume Parade and Dummy Downhill.
For more information, visit online at holidayvalley.com or call (716) 699-2345.
Winter Carnival ScheduleSaturday
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Safety Patrol Cookout, base of Yodeler
• 11 a.m.: Winter Golf Classic, golf course
• 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.: Snowbar, base of Yodeler
• 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Face Painting, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 11:30 a.m. until gone: Hot Dog Cookout, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 1 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 2 p.m.: Ski Patrol Toboggan Event, lower Yodeler
• 2:30 p.m.: Beer Slalom, lower Yodeler
• 3-6 p.m.: Mo Porter Band, main floor Yodeler Lodge
• 6:30 p.m.: Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Ellicottville
Sunday
• 9 a.m. until gone: Ski Patrol Pancake Breakfast, Mountain Top Warming Hut
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Safety Patrol Cookout, base of Yodeler
• 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.: Snowbar, base of Yodeler
• 11:45 a.m.: Line up for Costume Parade, Edelweiss Lean-T0 on Mardi Gras
• Noon: Costume Parade for all ages, Mardi Gras slope
• Noon: Lederhosen Ski Club Hot Dogs for Lounsbury program, near clock tower
• Noon: Ellicottville Ski Club Wine and Cheese, near clock tower
• 2 p.m.: Ice Cream Sundaes, Creekside (kids event)
• 2:30 p.m.: Dummy Downhill, lower Yodeler
• 3 p.m.: Mercy Flight Raffle drawing, Snowbar at base of Yodeler
• 3-6 p.m.: Jay McDonnell Duo, main floor Yodeler Lodge
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)