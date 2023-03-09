Mardi Gras, Winter Carnival set for this weekend

The Mardi Gras Parade is a highlight of the annual Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival Weekend. Shown from a previous year is a truckload of Rangers from Holiday Valley’s Snowsports School following three fellow students carrying their banner.

 Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce

ELLICOTTVILLE — Get ready for Ellicottville’s biggest party of the ski season during Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival weekend.

Happening this Saturday and Sunday both on the slopes and in the village, the annual event gives people the opportunity to celebrate the end of the winter season.

Mardi Gras, Winter Carnival set for this weekend

The Costume Parade at Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival is another favorite event. Shown are some participants from a previous year swooshing down Mardi Gras slope in their costumes.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Tags

Local & Social