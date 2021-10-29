ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University honored a family and two individuals for selfless contributions to the Buffalo community at its Gaudete Medals ceremony Thursday.
The university's Gaudete (gow-DAY-tay) Medal honors business and community leaders who "exemplify the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi through their joy, hope, positive outlook on life, sincerely compassionate spirit and desire to serve humankind." Recipients of the Gaudete, which means “Rejoice!” in Latin, have inspired, encouraged and enlightened others through their personal and professional lives.
Honored were the Marchiori family, in memory of Ryan Marchiori, class of 2008. The Williamsville family is a longtime supporter of St Bonaventure’s School of Business and athletics programs, Catholic Charities and several local causes.
Patricia Marchiori’s career as an instructor, mentor and advocate began locally at the Cantalician Center before she dedicated 28 years to special education in the Williamsville school district.
Gary Marchiori is the owner of EnergyMark, a regional natural gas, electric and renewables company. A major supporter of Bonnies basketball, EnergyMark employs 18 professionals and has trained 36 interns over the last 10 years. Luke Marchiori, who earned his undergraduate and MBA degrees at SBU, directs EnergyMark’s electric supply and renewables program.
The Marchiori family dedicated the honor to Ryan Marchiori, who also earned an MBA at SBU and who passed away Oct. 16, 2019, from complications after an auto accident. Known for his strength, compassion and kindness, Ryan embodied the Franciscan values of community and service to others. He had married Timea Miszkuly in August 2019.
Ryan was vice president of sales and marketing for EnergyMark, where he worked with this father and brother and led a team of energy advisors. He was active in Leadership Buffalo, Clean Communities of WNY, the Hydrocephalus Foundation, St. Gregory Eucharistic minister and a supporter of Amherst Youth Soccer.
David Whalen, SBU class of 1984, founded Disability Awareness Training (DAT) in 2004. The training is designed to both sensitize and educate the audience on all aspects of disabilities including, but not limited to, definitions of disabilities, etiquette and interaction skills, stigma and misperceptions, inclusion and integration, and overcoming barriers through advocacy.
Whalen spent 17 years at Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara, serving individuals with developmental disabilities. He established groundbreaking programs recognized statewide. He served on the Western New York Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day committee from 1993 to 2008 and was instrumental in starting the Diocese of Buffalo’s Disability Action Team.
Past president of SBU’s Buffalo Alumni Chapter (1997-17), Whalen is a volunteer for Skating Athletes Bold at Heart and the Committee on Special Education; serves as the vice president of the Central Amherst Little League Challenger division; and is past president of the Board of the Williamsville Special Education Parent Teacher Student Association.
He is co-founder of Access Buffalo, a progressive initiative to ensure that individuals with disabilities can access restaurants and hotels in the Buffalo area. Niagara University awarded Dave the Vincentian Medal of Honor in September 2019.
Whalen and his wife, Sandy, live in Williamsville and are parents of 22-year-old twins David and Rachel, who were born 11 weeks premature, from which David has cerebral palsy, seizure disorder and a learning disability. He has received his Skills and Achievement Commencement Credential from Williamsville South while Rachel graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University.
Robert Zak is chairman of the board of Merchants Mutual Insurance Company and its subsidiaries. Zak joined Merchants in 1985 and served as Merchants’ president and CEO from 1995 until retiring in March.
A graduate of the University at Buffalo, Zak serves as a director or trustee of, among many organizations, the 100 Club of Buffalo and Western New York, Buffalo State College Council, InVest Buffalo Niagara, Prentice Family Foundation and Rand Capital Corporation.