A parade of costumed movie characters, ghastly ghouls, wicked witches, vicious vampires and more made its way down Main Street in Salamanca Monday evening. The city's second annual parade saw hundreds of people dress up and make the short trek from the Dudley Hotel to Jefferson Street Park. In addition to a costume contest, a trunk or treat was held in the park following the parade.
March of the Costumes in Salamanca
- By KELLEN M. QUIGLEY Olean Times Herald
