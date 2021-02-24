BELMONT — The Allegany County Senior Foundation will join the 19th Annual National Meals on Wheels Campaign to generate public awareness about senior hunger and isolation, and to celebrate nutrition programs for the elderly.
Organizers say the annual celebration is also intended to showcase the successes of the Older Americans Act, help recruit new volunteers from our community and increase fundraising from local businesses and supporters.
The Senior Foundation invites all Allegany County residents to participate by supporting the March for Meals: Dollars for Seniors Donation at The Shop and Save Grocery stores in Bolivar and Fillmore.
Your donation of $1 at checkout will go directly to the Allegany County Senior Foundation in order to support the Meals on Wheels Program in the county. In doing so you can connect with vulnerable seniors in our community and help the Allegany County Office for the Aging provide the needed assistance to our most vulnerable community members.
The number of meals has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and has thrust nutrition programs for seniors to the forefront. In 2019, the Allegany County Office for the Aging delivered 85,995 meals across the county — but in 2020 the number increased to 112,196.
All funds raised will stay in Allegany County to serve seniors. Donations can be made to the Senior Foundation at P.O. Box 133, Belmont, N.Y., 14813.