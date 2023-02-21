ALBANY — If you or someone in your household will reach age 65 this year you've got until March 1 to sign up for the Enhanced STAR or School Tax Relief program that can save you hundreds of dollars or more on your school taxes.
The Enhanced exemption is open to those who have already signed up for regular STAR, are 65 or older and who have incomes no higher than $93,200 per year.
"The Enhanced STAR exemption provides significant property tax relief to more than a half million seniors," said Acting state Tax Commissioner Amanda Hiller. "It is important for seniors who become eligible this year to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings."
Eligible seniors can apply to their local assessor's office by March 1, which is the deadline in most municipalities.
Seniors applying for the exemption will need to show proof of income.
In 2022, 568,000 seniors received a total of nearly $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
Seniors who already receive the STAR credit will be automatically upgraded.
Homeowners can get an exemption or a credit for STAR. With an exemption, the reduction is taken off of the property tax bill that they receive. Under the credit, they get a separate check equal to the exemption.
Taxation experts often advise people to opt for the credit, since there are limits on how much the exemption can increase each year.
The credit can increase by 2 percent annually.
Under STAR, primary homes owned by qualifying seniors are taxed at a lower assessment.
Homeowners can go to the STAR Resource Center at https://www.tax.ny.gov/star/for more details or contact the Tax Department's STAR Hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at (518) 457-2036.
The Tax Department also this month sent out notices informing senior New Yorkers that they could qualify for exemptions on the municipal and county property tax bills. Those are open to those with incomes of up to $37,500, although some municipalities have a higher threshold.
