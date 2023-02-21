ALBANY — If you or someone in your household will reach age 65 this year you've got until March 1 to sign up for the Enhanced STAR or School Tax Relief program that can save you hundreds of dollars or more on your school taxes.

The Enhanced exemption is open to those who have already signed up for regular STAR, are 65 or older and who have incomes no higher than $93,200 per year.

