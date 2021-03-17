While Maple Weekend 2021 in Western New York may be an abbreviated version of previous years, the event will still have plenty of delicious, fresh syrup products for purchase from the rural producers.
Steve Reszka, spokesperson with the Western New York Maple Producers Association in Varysburg, said Maple Weekend will be held this weekend and next at some of the maple producers in the region, but will be conducted differently due the pandemic.
“The COVID pandemic is causing maple producers to postpone their traditional Maple Weekend event in which they open their production facilities so the public can see how maple products are made,” Reszka said. “Many sugarhouses are too small to accommodate groups of people safely. However, some of the larger ones can still host a certain number of visitors.”
Reszka said those producers who conduct tours will observe precautions that include small groups in each of the tours and the requirement for face masks.
“The producers will be able to sell their product, whether it’s online or for people who stop by” the sugarhouse or outlets that sell the syrup, he continued. “People can come by and buy something during the week … and some of the bigger (producers) are still going to try and have Maple Weekend.”
Reszka said that those who plan to take a drive to one of the many maple producers are advised to call the sugarhouse first to determine if tours will be conducted, or where to purchase the products. A list of the maple syrup producers can be found at www.wnymaple.com online.
Local producer Randy Sprague of Portville said his business, Sprague’s Maple Farms, will not conduct tours due to the pandemic, but will sell the maple syrup in the business and restaurant on Portville-Obi Road.
“We decided not to participate (in the tours) because we have crowds to handle already” at the restaurant,” he explained. “I just can’t bring anymore people in.”
Sprague said the employees are making syrup in an enclosed area that can be viewed from the foyer of the restaurant. Therefore, those waiting in line at the restaurant will be able to watch the process. The syrup can also be purchased in the gift shop of the business.
“I guess we’ll be carrying on our (maple syrup) operations as usual, we just won’t be able to do the wagon rides and such,” Sprague added.
At Wright Farms on Laidlaw Road in Franklinville, owner Bob Wright shared a similar story.
He said his operation doesn’t have the room to safely host visitors. But if people want to purchase fresh maple syrup they are welcome to visit and buy the products.
“Maple Haven Restaurant in Franklinville also carries our syrup there,” Wright remarked, noting his family has operated a sugarhouse for several generations.
“We’ve been making syrup here since 1840,” Wright said with pride. “My children are the fifth generation to be here on the farm.”
A sugarhouse that will be open for tours is the Merle Maple business, located on Route 98 in Attica in Wyoming County. The business, owned by the Merle family, is one of the largest producers in the state.
“We definitely plan to be open the two weekends,” said family member Dottie Merle. “We’re going to be doing tours of our sugarhouse, but we’re going to limit the size of the groups and everyone has to be masked.”
Merle said the farm will take family groups or groups comprising no more than 10 people.
She said wagon rides will have the same requirements of family groups or other groups of 10 people and under.
“We always have take-out food here, like barbecue pork sandwiches and hotdogs cooked in syrup,” she commented. “This year we’re adding a chicken barbecue pizza, which is something new.”
All food will be sold on a take-out basis.
On a final note, Reszka said that since the year 2000, Maple Weekend has been the primary marketing campaign for maple producers. Additionally, the weekend event has been the driving reason that maple syrup production has become a powerhouse crop in New York state.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York Maple Producers manufactured 804,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2020. The 2019 crop in New York was valued at $26.4 million with an estimated economic impact of approximately $118 million. The value for 2020’s production will be released this June.
Reszka said the best news is there will be plenty of room to expand that production because the U.S. Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis data shows that more tappable maple trees are in New York than in any other state in America.