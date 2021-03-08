SCIO — Environmental science students at Scio Central School are looking forward to reaping their reward after placing 10 taps in maple trees near the school grounds.
At 8 a.m. March 1 and 2, in frigid weather, students Carter Silsby, Melanie Davenport and Joshua Walsh followed their science teacher, Kyle Canfield, outside and crossed the street to a small grove of trees in a park.
They carried bucket, hammer and drill. Their goal was to place several more taps in maple trees and hang bags to collect the sap that was sure to start running once the sun warmed up. They had already checked to see the taps set the previous day had already yielded half full bags.
While all trees produce sap, maple trees produce the sweetest. The students knew exactly what trees to tap, since watching a video about sap production in class.
“We’re looking for trees with flaky bark and lichens and maple leaves," explained Silsby as he used a portable hand drill to make a hole in the tree
Marsh hammered in the tap for a tight fit, while Davenport hung a blue plastic bag made for gathering sap on the tap.
Tapping maple trees is part of the curriculum Canfield has set up to teach his students the agricultural trades available to them in rural Allegany County.
“This is a very rural community and rural communities are often involved with growing their own food," Canfield said. "A project like this teaches the students a skill that will also help the community."
Tapping trees in Western New York has a long tradition that goes back to the indigenous people of the land.
New York’s maple syrup production has increased approximately 50% in the last five years, hitting a 75-year record in 2019, with 820,000 gallons produced, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service.
Out of the seven leading maple syrup producing states, New York ranks second only to Vermont.
None of the students in Canfield’s class had ever tapped a maple tree before. And that, they said it is part of what they like about the elective course they’re taking.
“I like hands on learning,” said Davenport, “I’d rather be doing this than bookwork. This is better than being in a classroom.”
“I like doing this because I like the syrup,” noted Walsh.
Tasting the syrup is on the menu.
Canfield has hooked up with the Nickerson family who have been involved with maple sugaring for years. The Nickersons will boil the sap down for the students, a process that can take several days depending on the water content in the sap. The students will get to help with the boiling down. They are making hydrometers in class in preparation for their trip to the evaporator.
Traditionally it takes around 40 gallons of sap, boiled down, to make just 1 gallon of sweet, sticky maple syrup.
The students also have a promise from the head of the school cafeteria, who said they would prepare a special pancake breakfast for them using the syrup they harvested and processed.
Until that day comes, the students will be busy monitoring their crop.
This is Canfield’s and the class’s second environmental project for the semester. The teacher won a $2,500 State Farm Teachers Assist Grant earlier in the year to start a honey gathering project.
The bees and hives will be arriving in warmer weather.
The students will don protective gear instead of winter coats, gloves, scarves, and hats to harvest the honey.