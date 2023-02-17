CUBA — If you’re considering making maple syrup, questions such as, “What trees do I tap?” and “How do I process the sap once I collect it?” may have crossed your mind.

Join fifth-generation maple producer Carolyn Wright at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuba First Baptist Church as she shares answers to these questions and demonstrates a quick, easy maple treat the whole family will enjoy.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social