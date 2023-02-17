CUBA — If you’re considering making maple syrup, questions such as, “What trees do I tap?” and “How do I process the sap once I collect it?” may have crossed your mind.
Join fifth-generation maple producer Carolyn Wright at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuba First Baptist Church as she shares answers to these questions and demonstrates a quick, easy maple treat the whole family will enjoy.
Wright, originally from Franklinville, and her family owns and operates Wright Farms — a 50-cow dairy and 8,000-tap maple operation located in Farmersville.
Wright has seen the business evolve from buckets to tubing lines, vacuums and the incorporation of a reverse osmosis machine. She is a certified agriculture teacher, teaching Technology and Agriculture for grades 8-12 at Genesee Valley Central School.
Whether you’ve just started making maple syrup, want to start making maple syrup or are simply curious about the process, there is something in this class for everyone.
Registration is requested. Call the Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org to sign up.
This program is funded in memory of Kim Campbell with a donation from Trina Resch.
