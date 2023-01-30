Snowy owl

Snowy owl

 Jeffrey Reed

In the November 2022 column I reported on the wayward limpkin that turned up in a marshy area of the Niagara River in Lewiston and dazzled birders from near and far not only because it was a long way from home but also because it was so approachable.

I also reported that — after some discussion — it was decided that an effort would be made to try to capture the bird and transport it back to where it belonged. Although all of my information regarding the limpkin is second-hand, it came from people who were involved in the effort.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social