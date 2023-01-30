In the November 2022 column I reported on the wayward limpkin that turned up in a marshy area of the Niagara River in Lewiston and dazzled birders from near and far not only because it was a long way from home but also because it was so approachable.
I also reported that — after some discussion — it was decided that an effort would be made to try to capture the bird and transport it back to where it belonged. Although all of my information regarding the limpkin is second-hand, it came from people who were involved in the effort.
It was believed that limpkins tolerated short-term periods of captivity better than other wading birds, but if that’s the case, no one told this particular limpkin since it not only resisted being netted, it also didn’t adapt well to being confined.
The first challenge after netting the underweight bird was getting it to eat and that problem was twofold: First, its primary food source on its home territory is apple snails, which are a non-native species of snail not found in New York state. But even if apple snails were in New York state, the limpkin needs to recognize the snail as a food source and that means burying it in mud so that the bird can probe for it with its beak as it would do in the wild.
Another challenge was transporting the bird to a location where it could be safely released and that meant a long drive after it was decided that putting the bird on an airplane was not feasible.
According to the reports, the wildlife rehabilitator from Wildcare of Western New York who agreed to drive the first leg of the journey with the help of a wildlife technician from the Erie County SPCA, took it as far as Delaware after mildly sedating the bird for the trip. By that time the bird had been in captivity for several days and it had put on about 100 grams of weight after it was discovered that it enjoyed smelt and waxworms almost as much as it liked the grove snails — another non-native species of snail — that it was believed to be eating along the Niagara River.
The trip to Delaware took seven hours and upon arrival the bird was turned over to the Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research Center, which had agreed to care for the bird and try to get it to a location where it could be released but that meant driving even farther south with the bird in a carrier.
From there, the information gets murky, but what is known is that the bird was taken to a wooded swamp in the Francis Marion National Forest in South Carolina on Thanksgiving Day and when the carrier that held the bird was opened, it flew straight into the woods. I’ve seen a video of the release and the bird seemed none the worse for wear and the people from Tri-State Bird Rescue made sure to release the bird in an area known to have overwintering limpkins so, presumably, the bird was right at home.
Although the video of the bird’s release is not publicly available there is a high quality video of the bird while it was in Lewiston before it was captured and that is available on YouTube and can be located using the search term “Lewiston limpkin.” Not surprisingly, aside from some voices, all that can be heard on the video is the sound of camera shutters.
But if you don’t have someone willing to mildly sedate you and drive you to South Carolina for the winter, you may have to settle for watching bird movies and television shows to get your birding fix.
One of my all-time favorites is “The Big Year” with Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson as three birders each trying to out-compete the other to see the highest number of bird species in North America in a calendar year and none of them are above using trickery to reach their goal.
Although it’s not clear where all the filming for “The Big Year” takes place, there is a sequence in which the viewer is told the birders are on the island of Attu, which has the distinction of being the only location in United States territory where a land battle was fought during World War II.
For birders, Attu is the westernmost island of the Aleutian chain in Alaska, which means it’s possible to see birds there that don’t appear anywhere else in the U.S. So it’s generally believed that people doing a North American big year can’t win unless they can get to Attu, which is no longer serviced by airplane after the U.S. Coast Guard closed its station there in 2010. The only way to get there now is by boat, and that takes several days.
It’s partly for that reason — the inaccessibility of Attu — that I like to watch “The Big Year,” since seeing it on film is the closest I’ll ever get. In addition to Attu, Buffalo, New York makes a brief appearance in the film — in the dialogue at least — when a snowy owl is reported there, which is a bird the character played by Owen Wilson needs to see and add to his list. His effort to get to Buffalo to see the bird may be extreme even by birding standards, but that’s Hollywood.
But if the tropics are more your style, consider streaming Season 3, Episode 6 of “Death in Paradise,” a “soft” murder mystery series on the BritBox platform that takes place on a beautiful Caribbean island that goes by the fictitious name of Saint-Marie. The series has a lot to recommend it — particularly seasons one and two — when a British detective is sent out to the island to investigate a murder and attempts to adjust to different cultures and a very different lifestyle while not letting go of his UK sensibilities. Aside from the beautiful photography, I like it because tropical weather figures prominently in several episodes, there are some genuinely hilarious comedic moments, the acting is good and reggae music is featured throughout.
The “Death in Paradise” episode “The Early Bird” features a group of British birders camped in the jungle as they try to catch a glimpse of the extremely rare Saint-Marie green parrot. While largely accurate in its portrayal of birders the episode also raises awareness about a troubling aspect of some elements of the birding community which I can’t disclose without giving away the mystery.
So if you want to escape our largely overcast and gray winter and feel yourself transported to the tropics without leaving your living room, you may want to check out “Death in Paradise,” which is nowhere near as grisly as the title suggests.
Images of snowy owl can be seen here: www.flickr.com/photos/79356893@N03/with/52655511845/