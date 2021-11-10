U.S. Rep.Tom Reed was getting beat up on Facebook again Tuesday by constituents upset with his vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the House passed 228-206 late Friday.
Reed, R-Corning, joined 12 other Republican congressmen in voting for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill the Senate had passed in the summer. Six progressive Democrats voted against the bill.
Reed, one of three Republican congressmen who voted for the bill who are not seeking re-election, issued a statement on his Facebook page Monday explaining his vote:
“Washington needs to work for the American people and that’s why I have been consistent in my support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. This bill is 10 years in the making and it will be beneficial to our area and the country as a whole. The American people want solutions like this to come from Washington, not more partisan bickering.”
Published mid-afternoon on Monday, the statement quickly ignited a firestorm of replies on the congressman’s Facebook page.
Jessica Giese’s reply on Facebook was to call Reed a “RINO!” — “Republican in name only.” She wrote, “The majority of American people did not want the socialist, pork filled infrastructure bill to pass. You just made it much more extremely difficult for hardworking, law abiding citizens to make and enjoy a living.”
There were 311 comments and a half-dozen shares in the first 24 hours after Reed’s brief comments were posted.
Another comment came from Rob Barber, who wrote, “Thank God, you are gone Tom! You are a total embarrassment to your constituents and this area. Just think your legacy will be Traitor!”
Bradford Stevens wrote: “So disappointed.”
Emma Hammond wrote: “I’m ashamed to say I ever voted for you. The American people didn’t want this.”
Buried in the comments was a simple, “Thank you for voting for this bill.”
Most of the rest of the comments were not complimentary of Reed.
A member of the Ways and Means Committee, Reed is serving his sixth two-year term in Congress. He ruled out seeking re-election after allegations of sexual harassment against him surfaced last March.
In the weeks before the scandal surfaced — a woman alleged that Reed had acted inappropriately in a bar during a junket in Minnesota — the congressman had been exploring a potential run for governor of New York.
A frequent critic of Reed, William Hungerford, wrote, “Tom Reed knows as much about the infrastructure bill as anyone. The bill originated with the Problem Solvers Caucus when Tom was the co-chair.”
Reed replied to a Times Herald request for comment, saying, “We have consistently supported this bill which provides historic levels of funding for New York infrastructure as well as for our nation’s. For the big picture we will have better roads and highways, which also means more jobs.”
Reed added, “As the ‘passenger rail construction capital of the world,’ in Western New York, we see the investment in rail as a tremendous opportunity for additional jobs, and with the expansion of broadband access under the bill our rural communities will have the opportunity to compete.”
Meanwhile, many members of the Republican Caucus in the House want to punish the Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden is expected to sign next week.