OLEAN — Up to 450 manufacturing jobs are expected to become available in the region over the next two years.
This is good news to the employees at Siemens Energy, which earlier this month announced plans to lay off 550 employees at the Olean plant.
The news came as regional employers met Tuesday at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus to discuss their future employment needs in light of the recent announcement by Siemens Energy.
The meeting was arranged by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and attended by Siemen’s Energy Olean plant manager John Stahley, who spoke to the group.
“It’s very good news,” said Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who attended the meeting at Reed’s invitation. “It was a very good meeting.”
Siemens has not changed its mind about closing the Olean plant, Aiello said. “They still have work. Some layoffs will occur in about six months. The rest of the layoffs will be over 12-18 months.”
Aiello made the announcement that companies will be looking for 400 to 450 employees over that time during a Zoom video meeting of the Common Council Tuesday night.
For example, Aiello said that Cutco Cutlery will need between 100 and 150 employees over that time as current employees retire. Eaton will be looking for 20 to 25 employees and Case Cutlery in Bradford, Pa. will be needing 20 or more employees. A Chemung County company looking to ramp up manufacturing of medical devices could take up to 70 employees.
“It was a very productive meeting,” Aiello said. “Congressman Reed put it together. We want to show that some teamwork is going on here.”
Stahley talked about the skilled workforce at Siemens.
The company plans to transfer about 100 manufacturing employees to its Painted Post plant.
Aiello said another issue for long-term Siemens employees will be to write resumes. The Cattaraugus County One-Stop employment center was also at the meeting to offer the agency’s assistance.
“This is well-organized,” Reed said of the efforts to find jobs in the region for the Olean workforce at Siemens. “We’re all working together. We’re on the right track for what we need to be doing.”
The mayor said Siemens plans to market the Olean facility, but right now they still have orders to fill.
The hope is that another company with use for the world-class factory space will buy it and start a new manufacturing chapter in Olean.
Aiello brought up the meeting during a discussion on a resolution submitted by Common Council President John Crawford to name a Recruitment, Retention and Rebranding Task Force in response to the Siemens decision.
Crawford, who worked at Siemens for several years, said the task force should include an alderman, the mayor, Community Development director, a county legislator, and representatives from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, JCC’s Small Business Development Center, Olean CEO Alliance, Olean General Hospital, the county IDA, a marketing expert, a tourism expert and higher education.
Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper told the County members the list of agencies Crawford described includes many of the same people she meets with twice a month, the Cattaraugus County Economic Development Group.
“How is it working?” Crawford asked.
“Pretty good,” Kerper replied.
“Something needs to change,” Crawford said. “Businesses and people are leaving the area. Something is broken.” He asked for some data on the group’s actions.
Councilman Linda Witte said the group proposed by Crawford looked like people invited to the Mayor’s Forum.
Aiello said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he did not host a Mayor’s Forum this past year.
Witte suggested that Kerper brief the Common Council regularly on issues the County Economic Development Group addresses.
Crawford said the city needed a marketing plan to help create a strategic vision.
Kerper said the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan has addressed those issues, but needs to be updated.
Crawford said, “Olean needs a new direction. What is Olean? Who are we?”
Councilman Vernon Robinson Jr. said, “I’m for rebranding. We have people and space for business.” He thought the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan should be updated.
Crawford insisted the city needs a long-term plan and marketing of the plan. Maybe the city needs a marketing position, he added.
“We’re all looking to advance Olean,” Aiello said. “We need to communicate more and work together,” he told the Council.
Crawford agreed to table his rebranding task force until next month’s Strategic Planning Committee meeting. “I still believe this mission is important and has to be done,” he added.