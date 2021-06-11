OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the 107th death of a county resident due to COVID-19 on Friday.
The man who died from the coronavirus was 71-years-old.
There was also one new case of COVID-19 in the county, a man from the northeast part of the county where there have now been 1,091 cases.
The southeast part of the county has reported 3,072 cases, 53.4% of the total 5,718 cases across the county since March 2020. The southwest part of the county has had 862 cases and the northwest had 629 cases.
The health department is following eight active cases, three residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 29 in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said the daily positivity was 0%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.3% and the 14-day average was 0.7%.
Watkins said 27,868 residents have completed their vaccine series and 31,704 people with at least one vaccine. There are 50.4% of the 18 and older population with at least one dose and 41.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
For three hours Friday, the health department administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Finnerty’s Tap Room on East Washington Street in Ellicottville.
The vaccination clinic was intended to catch area residents who had not been vaccinated ahead of the July 4 weekend Summer Festival, said owner Billy Finnerty, who offered “a shot and a shot” and discount Summer Festival tickets.
Finnerty said everyone but one person who came in for the vaccine accepted a token for a free drink. He said he was thinking about area people who had not yet been vaccinated because it has not been convenient for them.
“I wanted to offer someplace for local people to get the vaccine — especially with the Summer Music Festival coming up next month,” he said.
Finnerty believes convenience is the key to getting more people vaccinated.
Two weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine they should be worry-free, said Finnerty, who counted a dozen local workers from other bars among those coming in for the free COVID-19 vaccine. Three of his employees who had not previously been vaccinated were among those getting the vaccine on Friday.
Elliocttville Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian McFadden said those coming to the Summer Music Festival will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test within 72 hours of the event.
“That may change next week,” McFadden said, noting it depends on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo further relaxes rules for large gatherings as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.