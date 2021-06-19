Manko bids Walsh farewell after 7 years as president

OLEAN — After 43 years in education, serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent at several schools across New York state, for Thomas Manko to finish his career Archbishop Walsh Academy was an unexpected blessing.
Manko was hired as president of Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School in 2014. The transition brought him from decades in public schools — his last being superintendent of a Putnam County district with 5,000 students — to a small, private school not far from his hometown of Cuba.
“It was an opportunity for me to work in an International Baccalaureate Diploma program. I always wanted that opportunity,” he recalled during a recent interview with the Olean Times Herald. “One thing led to another, and I was asked to join the staff here.”
On June 30, Manko will retire as Archbishop Walsh’s president after seven years. During his time with the school, Manko said he’s been blessed with a wonderful administrative team and an altruistic board of trustees, all of whom are there for the right reasons.
“There’s a special feeling here. Miracles happen here all the time,” he said. “You just fall in love with the place. I come early, I stay late. It’s not unusual for me to work a 10- or 12-hour day, because there is a lot to do.”
Although the graduating classes don’t have many members — the most in recent years has been 14 while some have been in the single digits — Manko said the students receive an International Baccalaureate Diploma and many go onto college or right into the workforce.
“Our academic program is top notch,” he said. “We’re small, but powerful.”
Manko said the faculty is the best family one could ask for outside of his own, with staff members going in early, staying late, working hard, listening to the students and staying in contact with the parents.
In April, when the senior class proposed having a prom, Manko said the school gave the go-ahead but told the students they had to organize it and set it up themselves while following the Covid safety regulations.
“They had the nicest time, and that’s an example of who we are and what we do,” he said. “They decorated, dressed to the nines, had a great party, the day after they came back and cleaned up. And eight teachers volunteered — there was no remuneration, and they were fine.”
One of the proudest moments of his time at Walsh came at the school’s annual alumni banquet shortly after he was hired. Manko was approached by the alumni board about creating a veterans wall of honor, and when he later brought it up to the school board, they approved it right away. The wall now has 93 alumni names on it.
“The Board of Trustees, out of their own pocket, paid for this wall,” he said. “We used no budget money.”
Manko said the district has had a long-term strategic plan for a while, but they just recently began implementing a specific five-year plan. He said the district is looking to increase enrollment from both domestically and foreign students, buying the building from the Diocese of Buffalo and updating the technology program.
“Because of our size, we will offer extra curricular or co-curricular activities that are of interest to students at that time,” he said. “Our students knock the ball out of the park all the time at the science fair.”
The last thing Manko expected to be dealing with during his last year was the coronavirus pandemic, but he said it’s been a rewarding year. He said they had planned to stay open for in-person instruction all year if they safely could, and that decision has attracted new families to enroll.
“I’m very proud of what our faculty and staff have done this year, and the cooperation we received from the students and parents,” he said. “But it’s the end of the year and we’re tired.”
After seven years with the school, Manko said there are still other things he’d like to do. He said he’s been staying in his mother’s home in Cuba and helping take care of her, but his home and wife are in Avon, and his children live across the eastern United States.
“I need to reconnect with my own family,” he added. “My wife and I will do some traveling, and I have a stack of books I started that I haven’t even come close to finishing.”
As for Archbishop Walsh, Manko said he will be a phone call or email away, ready to help if someone needs advice or an extra set of hands. However, he knows his successor, Shannon McIntyre, will quickly become a member of the school family.
“She doesn’t start officially until July 1, but she’s been camped out here for three weeks,” he said. “She’s meeting people, she’s listening, she’s gathering input, all the things you need to do in order to transition successfully. She will do well here.”
When asked if he had any words of wisdom to pass along to McIntyre, Manko recited a motto everyone in the school knows in their hearts.
“‘Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.’ Whether you’ve been here a year, seven years or a couple of teachers who have been here 30 years, you feel a part of that Eagles family.”