HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission encourages residents and businesses in the current 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 counties across central and Northwestern Pennsylvania, to prepare for the start of mandatory 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls, which will begin on April 3.
For the last several months callers across the 814 area code have been able to use 10-digit dialing for local calls — to test their devices and prepare for the upcoming changes — and PUC officials say now is the time to get ready, if you have not done so already.
The April beginning of mandatory 10-digit dialing marks the next step toward the arrival of a new “overlay” area code — 582 — which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.
The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.
As of April 3, anyone attempting to make a call in the 814 area code using only seven digits (without the area code) will receive a recorded message prompting them to hang up and redial the call using the full 10-digit number (area code plus seven-digit phone number).
To begin preparing for 10-digit dialing, consumers and businesses are encouraged to check devices that store telephone numbers — including cell phones and other devices with “speed dial” functions — to be certain that all the stored contacts include the area code. Moving forward, when adding any new numbers to those devices, be sure you include the area code.
PUC officials say it is essential to double-check devices like medical alert systems, alarms and any other systems that automatically make calls, to be certain they are set up for 10-digit dialing.
Devices that should be checked to verify they are configured for 10-digit dialing, include:
• Mobile phones, landline phones & tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers.
• Life-safety and medical alert systems.
• Alarm/security systems and security gates.
• Call-forwarding settings and voicemail services.
• Internet dial-up systems.
• Automatic dialing equipment and software.
• Speed-dialers.
• Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers.
Consumers or businesses with questions about the compatibility or programming of their devices should contact their equipment or service providers.
On May 1, the new overlay area code will be placed into service.
PUC informs that the use of an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available after 814 number combinations are no longer available.