OLEAN — Almost three months after shots rang out and one person was injured in an incident on West State Street, authorities have captured a suspect.
Olean police reported Wednesday that Marcus Hicks, 36, was apprehended in Buffalo on a warrant from Olean for charges including attempted murder in a May 31 shooting in the 500 block of West State. Hicks was transported to Olean for arraignment, and is being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail pending a Friday preliminary hearing.
City officials reported after the 6:20 p.m. incident that two men — one believed to be Hicks — were walking along West State Street and began fighting, with Hicks pulling a handgun and firing five or six shots. No one was struck by a bullet, but the victim was reported injured in the incident. Police said that Hicks fled the scene with a woman.
The other man declined treatment at the scene and cooperated with police to identify Hicks. Other witnesses corroborated the account, leading police to seek a warrant for his arrest.
Western New York Glass & Door Co., at 519 W. State St., was struck by several rounds in the incident, including several to the exterior wall and one bullet going through a glass door and into a wall.
Having been apprehended, this is not be the first time Hicks has faced serious charges.
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision database, Hicks has served several sentences in state prison since the 2000s. In one case, Hicks was sentenced in 2014 to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison for second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony, involving a law enforcement official in the town of Olean.
