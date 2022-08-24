West State Street Shooting

Police tape blocks off West State Street between Fourth and Fifth streets May 31 as the Olean Police Department investigated a shooting incident.

 Brian McClellan/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Almost three months after shots rang out and one person was injured in an incident on West State Street, authorities have captured a suspect.

Olean police reported Wednesday that Marcus Hicks, 36, was apprehended in Buffalo on a warrant from Olean for charges including attempted murder in a May 31 shooting in the 500 block of West State. Hicks was transported to Olean for arraignment, and is being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail pending a Friday preliminary hearing.

