Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to six years in state prison for weapons possession.

Anthony Wick, 44, no address listed, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an incident March 1, 2022 in the town of New Albion.

