LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to six years in state prison for weapons possession.
Anthony Wick, 44, no address listed, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an incident March 1, 2022 in the town of New Albion.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz also sentenced Wick on Tuesday to five years’ post-release supervision
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Wick was charged in the incident with possessing 10 or more firearms.
Ploetz also sentenced Brian McGonagle, no address listed, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, to a term of 1½ years in state prison and two years’ post release supervision, plus 179 days concurrent in the county jail for his conviction of fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred in the town of Machias, when the defendant possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell, the district attorney said.
An Olean woman, Karen Morgan, 56, was sentenced to a term of 1½ years plus two years’ post release supervision for her conviction of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, in the city of Olean, when the defendant sold cocaine, according to the district attorney.
A Great Valley man, Leon Gerbauer, 42, was sentenced to five years’ probation and restitution for his conviction of unlawfully entering a building in the town of Great Valley with someone to commit a crime on Jan. 15, 2022, knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime.
The judge also accepted guilty pleas from five defendants. They are:
Luke Westfall, 37, of Delevan, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to report a change of address as a sex offender to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on Oct. 14, 2021, in the town of Machias when the defendant failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice no later than 10 calendar days after his change of address. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Richard Williams, 46, of Hinsdale, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt. The incident occurred on May 22 in the town of Hinsdale when the defendant failed to obey an order of protection. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
James Olson, 38, of Randolph, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty by superior court information to driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on May 11 in the town of Randolph. Sentencing set for Feb. 27.
Steffan Sisson, 32, of Shinglehouse, Pa., pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on April 1, 2021, in the city of Olean when the defendant possessed methamphetamine. He was sentenced to time served.
Zaid Mendoza, 44, no address listed, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal trespass.
The incident occurred on Oct. 20, 2021, in the town of Conawango, when the defendant acted jointly and in concert with another to forcibly steal property. Sentencing was set for March 13.