LITTLE VALLEY — An Auburn man, Marvin Reveal, 40, was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday to six months in the county jail for his conviction of attempted aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz handed down the sentence to Reveal.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred Feb. 2, when Reveal harassed, annoyed or threatened a county jail employee who was not identified.
Reveal pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate the following week in county court.