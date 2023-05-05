ALFRED — Federal law enforcement along with local and state police on Wednesday arrested Ravi D. Patel, 26, of Flushing, N.Y. on charges of third-degree grand larceny, attempted second-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Arraigned in Alfred Village Court, Patel was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Alfred Police Chief Paul E. Griffith said Patel was arrested at his West University Street apartment by members of Homeland Security Investigations, Buffalo’s Nickel City Financial Task Force, Alfred Village Police Department, New York State Police and the New York State University Police at Alfred State College.
The arrest came after a two-week investigation of fraud that was perpetrated on an elderly Alfred resident. The investigation began on April 25 when the Village of Alfred Police Department received a report from a resident who had been the victim of a fraud.
The victim told police that they had received a phone call on April 20 from someone claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission. The caller told the victim that they had to pay a large sum of money to clear their name. The victim was instructed to withdraw cash from the bank and that an agent would meet with them to pick up the money.
The victim was also instructed to remove more money from the bank a week later, Griffith said in a press statement.
“It was at this point Investigators were able to work with the victim to set up a money drop to arrest Patel when he showed up at the victim’s house to pick up the money,” the Alfred police chief said.