BRADFORD, Pa. — A 34-year-old Bradford man was in police custody after leading law enforcement from multiple agencies on a chase Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania and into New York.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward explained that pursuit of the man, Darryl Sherlock, started in Bradford, continued down Route 346 in Pennsylvania and ended on Route 280 in New York state north of Willow Bay. He said the chase ended about 2 miles past Willow Bay on the Allegheny Reservoir.
“It ended peacefully,” said Ward, who noted that no one was hurt, even though Sherlock was only driving on three wheels by the end.
He said that New York state authorities assisted Pennsylvania law enforcement with the incident.
“The adult male subject was taken into custody on felony warrants out of our station and Pennsylvania State Parole,” Ward said.
Court records indicate that Sherlock, 34, of Bradford, has a case pending for city of Bradford charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic violations stemming from an alleged incident on July 10.
Also, in August 2017, Sherlock was sentenced to a state prison term of 18 months to six years for convictions in two cases. In one case, he had pleaded guilty to charges of a flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest, and in the other he had pleaded guilty to DUI-controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.