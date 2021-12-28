ROME (TNS) — A man with a gun robbed an Oneida County bank Tuesday, before fleeing from the scene on a bicycle, police said.
The armed robbery was reported at about 4:09 p.m. at the NBT Bank, 853 Black River Blvd., according to a news release issued by the Rome Police Department.
The man entered the lobby of the bank, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a bank teller, police said.
The 6-foot man left the bank with an undetermined amount of money and fled north on the bicycle, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, a winter hat and a scarf over his face, police said.
