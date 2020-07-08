Malls in regions that have reached the fourth phase of the state’s reopening plan can reopen Friday if they meet certain air-filtration requirements.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that malls wanting to reopen must have an air filtration system with a MERV rating of no less than 11. A MERV rating measures the strength an air filter.
The malls must also implement measures to improve ventilation, including increasing outdoor air flow, reducing air recirculation, running air systems for longer periods and checking on air filters frequently.
A call seeking comment on whether Olean Center Mall might reopen Friday had not been returned as of Wednesday evening.
The department stores at the mall, JC Penney and Kohl’s, have been open since last month.
Much of the state is already in phase four of the reopening plan and malls had hoped to open, but Cuomo delayed over concerns the virus could spread easily in indoor environments with recirculated air.
Cuomo has said malls must install strong air filters if they want to reopen, but today was the first time he gave specific guidance and a reopening date.
HOSPITALIZATIONS UPDATE
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York totaled 841 on Tuesday, up five from the day before.
The number of people intubated due to the virus fell to 97, the first time that total was below 100 since March 16. Cuomo said that’s especially good news since many people who end up with breathing tubes eventually die.
“We’re making progress because we’re acting smart and we have to continue to act smart because if we don’t act smart, you’ll see those numbers change quickly,” he said during a news conference in New York City.
Eleven more people in New York died due to the virus on Tuesday, up one from the day before. New York now has 398,929 confirmed cases of the virus and the statewide death toll is 24,944.
The state conducted 57,585 more tests for the virus on Tuesday and 692 came back positive. That’s a positive testing rate of 1.2%, which is largely consistent with recent days.
While the news on the virus remains much better than it was in the spring, Cuomo said New York must continue to be cautious.
He canceled all county fairs Wednesday until further notice, a day after he canceled the New York State Fair for 2020.
One of the state’s biggest country fairs, the Erie County Fair, was canceled in May.
Cuomo noted that New York is one of the few places in the U.S. where the virus is on the decline. A total of 36 states are now seeing increases in infections, he said.
“Bad news is everywhere around us, frankly,” Cuomo said. “It’s bad news for them. It’s bad news for us as Americans. It’s also bad news because it threatens our situation.”