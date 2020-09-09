A group of mall owners and lenders has tentatively agreed to buy the troubled J.C. Penney department store chain in an $800 million deal that could save more than 600 of the bankrupt retailer’s remaining stores from closing.
The deal with Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners and a group of bankruptcy lenders was announced Wednesday during a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearings.
Simon and Brookfield, who are among J.C. Penney’s biggest landlords, will acquire 490 of the retailer’s remaining 650 stores, according to The Wall Street Journal. A group of lenders will take possession of 160 stores as well as the company’s distribution centers in return for forgiving some of Penney’s $5 billion in debt, the newspaper reported.
The J.C. Penney store in the Olean Center Mall is among the locations that was to remain open after the troubled retailer filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code on May 15. Six locations in New York — Auburn, Batavia, Canandaigua, New Hartford, Oswego, Rome and Syracuse — were tagged for closing.