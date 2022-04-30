OLEAN — According to the Collins Dictionary, "endurance run" is a running race where the competitors’ stamina is tested to the limit. Well, the Mayhem Events Committee of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is testing runners' stamina next month.
The Magnificent May Mayhem is set for May 20-21 — the Hike To Herman Endurance Run will be held on Saturday. The official distance is 3 miles with an elevation of 392 feet and the course is set for South Barry Street to Franchot Boulevard, South Union Street to the city of Olean road to the reservoir (near South Union Street Branch), up and around an access road, back down the same route to Four Mile, then, under the East State Street bridge via Adams Street to War Veterans Park.
“This was another event that was researched back six years ago but the events committee went with StrOlean," said Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO. "It was a no-brainer when we wanted to add the float and the regatta to this crazy event — so Hike to Herman was developed.”
The fee for the endurance run will include event tech tee, refreshments at the end, as well as other race bling. The fee is currently at $50, with an increase to $60 May 16 through the day of event.
“Challenging runs are not new to the runners' world — there are mud runs, Iron Man challenges and such — the hike to Herman features an elevation change of flat road surface up a dirt road at 392 feet when you get to the next turn — all within a 0.5 mile distance,” added Erica Dreher, GOACC member services director and an avid runner.
Run details:
Start – Four Mile Brewing Co.
End – War Veterans Park
Distance – 3 miles
Elevation – 392 feet
Conditions – asphalt, black top, dirt roads
Registration – online shop.oleanny.com or call 716-372-4433
GOACC unveiled this new event back in September, calling Magnificent May Mayhem, or M3. A mayhem is described/defined as a chaos, pandemonium and bedlam.
“Although most of the definitions are not a good thing, we use mayhem as a term to describe the many activities and programs pulled together for this one event,” Yanetsko said.
The registrations for the Float the Allegheny and the River Regatta all have registration deadlines — May 9. You can sign up for these after that date, but the price goes up $10 and the Chamber cannot guarantee your tank size. Similar to the Chamber's challenge event, deadlines are set up for ordering/printing of shirts.
"We urge people to register early,” Yanetsko said.
The River Regatta will feature one-person, two-person, four-person and six-person floating vessels — be it kayak, canoe or flat-bottomed boat. Awards will be presented for first, second and third place for each vessel category as this is a timed event.
Also tentatively scheduled for M3 on that Friday is a street dance, food trucks and carnival games. Saturday includes the community-wide garage sales, sound stage, river regatta, float the Allegheny, hike Mt. Herman endurance run and the City’s Largest Flea Market.
Please note that early releases stated a wine walk and a putt putt crawl would also be a part of M3, but GOACC is scheduling them for a StrOlean date (yet to be scheduled). Information for the M3 can be found online at shop.oleanny.com, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.