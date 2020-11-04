Magiera tops Ball for Salamanca mayor

SALAMANCA — For the second time in its history, the city of Salamanca will have a woman sitting behind the mayor’s desk.
Democrat Sandra Magiera defeated Republican challenger Ronald Ball 1,223-496, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.
“I’m excited, but nervous at the same time,” she said following congratulations from family and friends. “I’m glad that we all ran a civilized race.”
Magiera, who has served as Ward 4 alderwoman on the Common Council since 2017 and previously in 2013-2014, will be the city’s 28th mayor.
Outgoing Mayor Michael R. Smith did not seek reelection after serving two terms in office. Ball previously served as mayor in 2015-2016.
Magiera will be only the second woman to hold the office after Rosalyn Hoag, who served from 1994 through 1997. But to Magiera, that fact is more a piece of trivia.
“It’s a bit of a challenge maybe, but I think I’m up to the challenge,” she said. “There are so many women in high-level jobs now that I don’t think it really matters anymore.
There certainly was a good deal of celebrating at the Holy Cross Club where the Democrats were watching election results come in — they claimed two uncontested council seats and are leading both contested races. Regardless of the council’s party make up, Magiera said she hopes to work with a united team.
“If it’s like I was, it doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican. You just voted how you thought was right,” she said. “Hopefully this new council can work together and do the same.”
Once she gets into office Jan. 1, Magiera said her first plan is to sit down with all the city’s department heads to see how things are going and if there’s any concerns they have. She said she also looks forward to speaking with Matt Pagels who won the Seneca Nation Presidential race.
“I want to see if there’s anything we can do together to make our city better for everyone,” she added.
According to unofficial tallies, Magiera defeated Ball in each of the city’s five wards, including in Ball’s home Ward 1 and Magiera’s home Ward 4. Even before the early voting results came in from the county, Magiera held a 500-plus-vote lead over Ball from those who went to the polls.
“We had a good turnout in Salamanca,” Magiera said. “It seems like it was higher this year, probably because it was a Presidential race year.”
Magiera said she didn’t go out to campaign as much this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, she said she did send out letters and postcards and tried to contact as many people as possible in different ways.
“It was a little different this year,” she said. “I felt bad because I didn’t go out, but I knew it was safer that I didn’t go out.”
A total of 1,725 votes were cast in the election for city mayor on Tuesday. The number is about 200 less than the 1,912 cast in 2016 during the last contested race for mayor.
“I want to thank everybody who helped me and has supported me over the years,” Magiera added. “I just hope I can do a good job for everyone.”
ALL FIVE OF the city’s council seats were up for election.
Unofficial tallies have incumbent Democrat John “Jack” Hill (Ward 1) with 170 votes, newcomer Democrat Kylee Johnson (Ward 2) with 421 votes and newcomer independent Barry Smith (Ward 3) with 93 votes in the uncontested races.
In Ward 4, newcomer Paul Myers, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican Gary Wind, a former Ward 4 alderman, with a 204-154 tally.
In Ward 5, unofficial tallies put incumbent Janet Koch, the Democratic candidate, ahead of challenger Kenneth “Skip” Nary, an independent, by only 25 votes, 158-133. Absentee ballots will decide the Ward 5 race next week.