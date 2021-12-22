BUFFALO — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled the month of December with magical holiday experiences that will create unforgettable memories for all ages.
Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the seasonal plants, lights, and train displays will bring joy to all visitors. Take the kids during the day or at night while they’re off from school and make the most of the holiday season with an entertaining tropical escape.
The Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit is a holiday favorite that has become an annual traditional for many in the Buffalo area. The exhibit is open daily through Jan. 2 and is included with regular admission to the Botanical Gardens.
This year the poinsettia collection features bright yellows, deep pinks, and even autumn leaf colors that complement the more traditional colors in deep reds and whites.
The Railway exhibit by the Western New York Garden Railway Society is filled with whimsical characters and trains that are on the move during the day and even have some special lighting features that can be experienced during Gardens After Dark: Magical Poinsettias.
Gardens After Dark: Magical Poinsettias will be taking place for its final days on Dec. 27-30 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Botanical Gardens will be filled with colorful and soft lighting to enhance and complement the Poinsettia and Railway exhibit. The beautiful plants will be dazzled in twinkling lights that will bring warm feelings of holiday joy.
As visitors walk into the grand structure of the Main Palm Dome, ornaments will hang over head and among the trees, and sights of lights will beam onto the plant collection throughout the entire conservatory.
Tickets must be pre-purchased online at buffalogardens.com.
Masks are required for all visitors, staff, and volunteers inside any building on the Botanical Gardens campus, regardless of vaccination status.