Magic show today at Olean Public Library
OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is hosting magician Ron Cain for “The Amazing Animal Magic Show” today at 2 p.m.
Families with children of all ages are invited to meet a magical explorer and help him perform tricks with imaginary creatures collected from the land of illusion. Each animal comes with a story. The interactive show highlights the 2021 summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.”
Cain is a performer from central New York and is a longstanding member of The Society of American Magicians and The International Brotherhood of Magicians, which recently welcomed him to the Order of Merlin.
For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.