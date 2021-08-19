PORTVILLE — The Portville Free Library will host a summer reading magic show open to the community at 6 p.m. Monday at the library, 2 N. Main St.
The program “The Amazing Tails & Spectacular Tales Show” is part of the library’s efforts to encourage children to read more during the summer.
The show, presented by professional magician Cris Johnson, will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation and more.
The show is intended for children ages 4-12 and any fun-loving adults. Admission is free, seating availability permitting.
“This particular magic show is something different.” explained Debbie Youngs, children’s librarian. “Cris Johnson comes dressed in a fun costume, and the show will feature magic themed around different aspects of animals and classic fun tales, a fun free magic trick for every child who attends, a monkey puppet, a floating Snitch from Harry Potter and more.”
Johnson created the entire show around the 2021 summer reading program theme.
“I’ve been creating and presenting themed shows to libraries and schools across North America for nearly 20 years and it’s a passion of mine,” he said. “With budget cuts increasing all the time, we as a community really need to support our local libraries, encourage children to read more, watch less TV and protect our children’s future.”
For more information, call the library at (716) 933-8441.