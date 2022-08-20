SYRACUSE (TNS) — Madison County Republicans are backing Rhonda Youngs in a highly unusual write-in campaign for a county judge seat, rescinding their endorsement of a local prosecutor whose house was the site of an overdose incident last month.

The name of the assistant district attorney, Bradley Moses, will remain on the ballot in November on the Republican and Conservative lines, GOP county chairman Todd Rouse said. It’s too late to remove his name, he said. There is no Democratic candidate.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social