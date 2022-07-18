OLEAN — Erin Lani Woodruff and Jeffrey Michael Madigan were united in marriage June 4 in Olean.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Dawn Woodruff, of Cuba, N.Y. She is the granddaughter of Donna Woodruff and the late Wayne Woodruff, of Advance, N.C., and the late Ruth Greene of Cuba.
The groom is the son of Michael and Jacqueline Madigan, of Rochester, N.Y. He is grandson of the late Raymond and Rosemary Madigan, of Rochester, and the late Kenneth and Jeanne Miner, of Lockport, N.Y.
The bride chose her sister, Alicia Woodruff of Cuba, as her matron of honor. The bridesmaids included her friend Christine Grotke and the groom’s sister, Jessica Madigan.
The groom chose his brother, Josh Madigan of Rochester, as his best man. The groomsmen included his friends Dan Purpura, Scott Eddy and Garrett Lyons.
Karen Younus served as the officiant.
The bride is a 2002 graduate of Cuba-Rushford High School and a 2006 graduate of SUNY Fredonia. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English and works as a Client Success Manager at the Buffalo News.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of Greece Athena High School in Rochester and a 2008 graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He holds bachelor of arts degree in journalism and mass communications and works as a security professional at his alma mater.
The couple resides in Franklinville with their cat, “Peach.”