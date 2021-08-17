OLEAN -– Each year at every Gus Macker held throughout the nation, the opening ceremonies of the tournament occur on Saturday of the weekend activities at 8 a.m. It’s to open that particular festival, to ramp up the competition, the fun, and the excitement.
Olean’s Macker has had a number of opening ceremonies with some neat activities –- the first year of Macker in 2008, when it was held in conjunction with the Rally in the Valley, the late Louie Magnano drove on his motor trike the basketball and the Macker mascot to the top men’s court for the ceremony with a parade of other motorcycles from the Rally committee. We have also had Mayor William Aiello, former OHS Athletic Director Don Scholla, former OCS Superintendent Colleen Taggerty among others do the do or die shot; and the national anthem sung by Leslie Moffet and Kirk & Kellen Gilbert.
For the 13th annual Macker in Olean, the committee has scheduled Pastor Tyrone Hall, with the Church Without Walls in Olean to bless the courts, basketballs and players. He will pray for all to be safe in play, and that the refs and volunteers are appreciated.
The committee also has Barry Fitzgerald to sing our National Anthem at opening ceremonies. Barry, who has sang on stage since he was in kindergarten, has many events/activities on his resume of singing the National Anthem: St. Bonaventure University basketball games, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, Archbishop Walsh sporting events and has sung in barbershop quartets for years.
A special part of the opening ceremonies is the Do Or Die Shot. The local Macker invites a dignitary or someone special to represent that town’s tournament to make the three point shot. The tournament does not start until that shot is made.
The committee connected with the family of Colt Matz and a slate of family members will be on hand Saturday to take the shot in honor of Colt. Colt, a Portville Central School student, was diagnosed with leukemia and has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since early May.
Tentatively scheduled is Jack Matz, Colt’s younger brother and his cousin Mia Williams, along with Mia’s parents Jennifer and Judd Williams.
The three-day festival of basketball begins on Friday with a Corporate Cup Basketball Contest and early registration and continues through the division championships on Sunday. The tournament is open to players of all ages and experience levels who are computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive. For information on the Gus Macker tournament, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
The event, first held in Lowell, Michigan in 1974, is a family festival with food and music along with the basketball competition. Here is a roundup of answers to common questions about the tournament:
- LOCATION — Courts will be positioned on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street, with food and retail vendors setting up in the Olean Center Mall/Key Bank parking lot. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
- POPULATION INCREASE — Gus Macker Olean is proud to announce that it has 195 teams registered. That means the City of Olean will expect an influx of more than 3,500 people just at the Gus Macker alone — 780 players, more than 200 volunteers, plus 2-3,000 spectators, parents, family and friends!
- STREET CLOSURES — Delaware and North Barry will be closed to traffic Friday. They will reopen late Sunday. Detours and road-closed signs will be posted.
- PARKING — Parking is available in the following locations: Olean Center Mall; lots on Wayne Street; Jamestown Community College (North Union Street and in lots behind campus); and City lots (off West Sullivan).
- DUDE, WHERE’S MY COURT (AND MY GAME)? — The top men’s court will be near the intersection of North Barry and Delaware Avenue. The Dream Court will be located between Key Bank and the Olean Center Mall. A full list of brackets and a map is available at www.macker.com.
- DREAM COURT – The Dream Court will return for its 13th year appearance at the Olean Macker. The Dream Court is a specially-designed red, white and blue All-American themed court with a synthetic court surface, like the Top Men’s and Women’s Courts. Color commentators announce games on the Dream Court. Teams are selected at random to play on the court.
- MEDICAL STAFF — The medical ‘tent’ will be located near the intersection of North Barry Street and Delaware Avenue. The medical staff will be available throughout the tournament. The City of Olean EMS will be on site throughout the weekend for transport. Both players and fans are encouraged to stay hydrated through the weekend.
- COURT LAYOUT — Gus Macker Tournament arrives in semis. Inside are box units with the two hoops coming out either side. It all tears down and everything stores inside the box. Courts are lined with yellow duct tape in a 35- by 35-foot area marked with a take-back line, foul line and a 2-point shot arc. Games are to 15 (win by two) and players must cross the take-back line with two feet after every change of possession. Possession changes after every made basket as well, aka no “winner’s ball” rule.
- REGISTRATION – Team registration will take place Friday, August 20th from 4 — 7 PM at the Covered Wagon Offices, 528 North Barry Street, Olean. The Gus Macker Olean committee encourages all local players to register Friday. Saturday registration continues from 7 AM — noon.
- The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 45 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town. Organizers also are looking for volunteers to keep score, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, please contact the Chamber at 716-372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.