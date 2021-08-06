LITTLE VALLEY — A Machias man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to probation for eight years for driving while ability impaired by drugs and making methamphetamine.
Daren Tingue, 31, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to three years’ probation for his conviction of driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and three years’ probation for his conviction of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
District Attorney Lori P. Riemann said the case stems from Jan. 23 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle while impaired by the use of a drug and unlawfully possessed laboratory equipment and chemical reagents or solvents to produce methamphetamine with the intent to use said items.
Mackenzie Kuhn, 27, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Also, Joshua L. Wagner, 21, of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred in early May in the city of Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.