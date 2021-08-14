M.J. Painting looks to expand company to Franklin Street

OLEAN — Three years ago, M. J. Painting Contractor Corp. purchased nine acres of property on Franklin Street from Park Centre Development.
Mike John Sr., president of the company, said he’s ready to clean up and develop the brownfield site to include a larger paint shop and offices for his growing interstate business.
John will present his project to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency at a meeting on Thursday. He will be seeking sales tax and mortgage recording fee exemptions and a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.
“It’s going to be one of the biggest brownfield cleanups in Olean,” John said in an interview Thursday. He declined to detail specifics of the cleanup because he had signed a nondisclosure agreement.
However, the site is within the scope of the former Socony-Vacuum Oil Co. tank farm and adjacent to the Olean Gateway project which ExxonMobil paid to clean up as a successor to Socony-Vacuum.
A contractor has already begun to build haul roads at the site where contaminated soils, pipes and other materials will be removed beginning in late September. It is expected to take up to six months, John said. “We’re proud to be able to help clean it up.”
John said M.J. Painting, which currently has about 50 employees, has outgrown its space at 291 Homer St. “We need a bigger paint shop building. We want to make it a facility that is bigger and better.”
The new, expanded site also has access to the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, John pointed out.
Also planned is an office building, parking lot and a storage area for finished products, John said. “It gives us a lot of elbow room.”
John said, “I’m proud of what we’ve done at 291 Homer St. We want to carry that same look, that same attitude to 350 Franklin St. We’re going to take about half of the acreage. The other half we are going to put out there for another business or we may develop it ourselves.”
About four acres will be available for commercial or industrial use, John said. “It will all be cleaned up first.”
The contractor has done some drilling and begun to develop haul roads for the excavations.
“We just need more space,” John said. “The offices on Homer Street will stay where they are. The new paint shop will compliment our ability to do more in-shop painting.”
John said the new paint shop and attached office building on Franklin Street would occupy 15,000 square feet or more.
“Part of which brought me to the site were the brownfield tax credits,” John said. “I’m hoping because of continued expansion and growth the IDA will be supportive as well.”
John said, “We love Olean and the support we’ve always had. This is our hometown. I’m looking to expand.” The company also fuels the local economy from the 24 trucks he’s got on the road to fuel and supplies. “I’m huge on keeping dollars local,” he explained.
“We’re looking to increase employment and continue to grow,” John said.