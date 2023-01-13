ALLEGANY — The Challenger Learning Center will offer its M.E.L.T.S. Winter Camp for students in Kindergarten through third grade.
Each day of camp has a different theme — Mad Scientist, Engineering, Light Lessons, Technology and Space. Parents can choose whether they send their child for the whole week or only a day or two.
“We have designed the camp week this way because we know during school breaks parents make plans for some of the week but they are also looking for fun activities,” said director Reann Ehman. “Our day camps definitely bring the out-of-this-world fun.”
Each day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Cost of the camps range from $35 for one day to $145 for the entire week.
“Thanks to the Fraser grant we received from the United Way, we are able to offer this year’s camps at discounted rates,” Ehman said.
More information about the camps and each individual day’s activities can be found at www.challengertwintiers.org. Registration is open and can be completed online.
The Challenger Learning Center is located at 182 E. Union St. in Allegany.
