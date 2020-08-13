LYNDON — Supervisor Carol A. Evans submitted her resignation at the monthly Lyndon Town Board meeting Tuesday.
She gave no reason for stepping down from the supervisor’s post, said Town Clerk Frank Puglisi.
Evans was elected supervisor in November 2015, succeeding the late Leonard Kaluzny, who died in office.
Under town law, Deputy Supervisor Barbara Montante will take over the duties in the supervisor’s absence. That includes preparing a tentative town budget, Puglisi noted.
A policy established in 2014 requires the Town Board to post the vacancy and ask any town residents who are interested to submit a resume of letter of intent.
Letters of interest should be addressed to Lyndon Town Hall, 852 Lyndon Center Road, Cuba, NY 14727.
