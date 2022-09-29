LITTLE VALLEY — Little Valley Holiday Cheer will again provide Christmas gifts for the children of families in need residing in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District.

Forms are now available at the Little Valley Village Hall. Instructions are included with the applications. For more information, call Karel Hamilton at 581-3066.

