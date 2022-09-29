LITTLE VALLEY — Little Valley Holiday Cheer will again provide Christmas gifts for the children of families in need residing in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District.
Forms are now available at the Little Valley Village Hall. Instructions are included with the applications. For more information, call Karel Hamilton at 581-3066.
To raise funds for the project, a chicken and biscuit dinner will be available at the Little Valley Fire Hall on Election Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Take-outs and local deliveries are available. To preorder dinners, call Ann Poole at 244-3170 or Hamilton.
A basket raffle will be held Oct. 4 through Nov. 7 at the Little Valley Municipal Building during business hours. Winners will be drawn the evening of Nov. 8 after dinner. Donations of new items and baskets for the auction can be dropped off at the municipal building during September. Call Gretchen Taft at 938-6332 for pick up.
In 2021, the group purchased gifts for 110 children as well as for 40 elderly residents of the Little Valley area.
Monetary donations to Little Valley Holiday Cheer can be taken or mailed to Cattaraugus County Bank, 120 Main St. Checks should be made payable to Little Valley Holiday Cheer.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)