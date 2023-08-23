JAMESTOWN — With the new school year just two weeks away, area seniors and retirees looking to volunteer their time have the opportunity to support over 150 youths in their communities this fall.
Lutheran Jamestown’s AmeriCorps Seniors is currently recruiting candidates for its Foster Grandparent and RSVP Volunteer programs.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, places more than 140,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers, age 55 and over, in service roles within community organizations dedicated to helping others. Lutheran Jamestown was designated its lead agency in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties dating back to 1975.
“Being a part of either AmeriCorps Seniors program helps strengthen our community and foster civic engagement through volunteerism, an invaluable investment with long-lasting generational impacts,” said Kevin Saff, Lutheran Jamestown Director, RSVP and Foster Grandparents Program. “Plus, giving back is good for you. Older Americans who volunteer frequently live longer and report better health by staying active physically and socially.”
The Foster Grandparent Program provides a way for volunteers to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities. Officials said it serves over 150 children each year in classrooms throughout Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
From June 2022 through July 2023, a total of 45 foster grandparents dedicated close to 20,000 volunteer hours to 16 local sites including elementary schools up to third grade, Head Start sites and daycare centers.
The Foster Grandparents Program is an income-eligible-based program with individuals receiving paid orientation, travel assistance, lunch while working, accident/personal liability insurance and earning a tax-free hourly stipend of over $2,000 per year. Lutheran is looking to fill up to eight volunteer spots for the 2023-24 school year.
RSVP is one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over. Local volunteers use their skills and talents to serve in a variety of volunteer activities helping to support many community organizations.
Options include the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer to Peer Program, Audubon (provide educational opportunities to visitors or help in maintaining the trails), Centaur Stride Inc. (a therapeutic riding stable), Salvation Army Food Pantry, Chautauqua Striders, Fenton History & Research Center and many more locations.
Lutheran Jamestown was founded in 1886 to provide a broad range of youth and senior services to the Western New York region. Its mission is to offer a continuum of senior living care that supports an individual’s journey through life with compassion, dignity and respect. Its properties include Edgewood Communities, Hultquist Place and Lutheran Nursing and Rehab Center.
Originally founded as a youth orphanage, Lutheran’s sister organization, GA Family Services, offers multiple community-based youth services such as foster care, adoption and post-adoption support, regional permanency programming, after-school program and health home management throughout Western New York.
To learn more about senior volunteer opportunities visit americorps.gov, lutheran-jamestown.org or call (716) 665-3308.