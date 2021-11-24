OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for noon Dec. 7 with Fox Financial/H&R Block.
The topic is Tax Prep 101 and will cover both individuals and small businesses.
The lunch and learn will be in person at the Chamber office with lunch served.
Attendees will learn about changes for the upcoming tax year for individuals along with an overview of filing and updates for small businesses. The series includes free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members and associates of Chamber partners.
Registration is required by calling GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email at erica@oleanny.com. There is no registration fee for GOACC members and their employees, a $10 fee is charged for non-members.