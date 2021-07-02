ANGELICA — While 13 may be considered unlucky by some, organizers of the 13th Annual Lavender Festival are hoping it brings them good luck this year.
Like many events last year, the annual Lavender Festival held on the first Saturday in July in Angelica, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now with restrictions lifted the event is schedule to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Park Circle.
One of the organizers ,Marika Kaake, explained that while last year would have marked the 13th year of the event, since it wasn’t held, this is the 13th anniversary of the event that grew out of something called the Project Lavender.
In 2007 a group of Angelica women, calling themselves the Lavender Bunch – Pat Kaake, Mirika Kaake and Shannon Kaake, Fleurette Pelletier and Sharon Radar initiated Project Lavender. They hoped that they could turn the growing of lavender into a cottage industry that would thrive and attract visitors to Allegany County. They held seminars and they bought, sold and distributed lavender plants to gardeners who wanted to try their thumb at growing it. But after years of trying different strains of the bright purple plant, they found that teeming fields of lavender across the county wasn’t to be.
“Our harsh winters just aren’t good for growing lavender. Here it is more of a one plant in one pot, or the garden,” explained Kaake, one of the founders of the group.
What did grow out of Project Lavender was the Lavender Festival. After 12 years it has turned into a success not only for the village of Angelica, but also for local artisans Kaake said.
“We’d hoped to create a cottage industry around the growing of lavender, but what we did is open up opportunities for our local artisans to use lavender in their work,” she explained.
This Saturday visitors will find everything from pottery to soaps, clothing, yarn and thread, wine, lemonade, food and even butterflies and rocks painted, flavored or scented with lavender.
“We’ve started kind of a lavender craze among our artists and vendors and the festival has become more about supporting our local artists than it is about growing lavender plants,” Kaake said.
The festival also promotes the village of Angelica and attracts visitors from Rochester and Buffalo as well as people who are camped in the area.
“We haven’t grown that much over the last couple of years, but we have increased what we have to offer,” she said.
This year, along with the vendors who normally attend the weekly farmer’s market, an additional 20 vendors will be at the festival.
Back this year are Pinnacle Pottery, Kellogg Alpaca Products, and Bartles and Sons Honey.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners will also be present at the event offering tips on gardening and information on plants.
There will be multiple food vendors including offerings from the Angelica Hotel and Bub’s Grub.
Several greenhouse vendors have signed up for the event along with watercolor artists and jewelry makers.
There will also be music throughout the day. The purple painted rocks will be back and the Lavender Butterfly will be spreading her wings for selfies. Raffles are also planned including a raffle of a basket of products contributed by the vendors.
“We have a lot of variety, and we even have Paralympic swimmer Martha Reuther from Allegany who is going to the Paralympics Games in Tokyo in August. She will be helping us out from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospitality tent,” Kaake said.
Project Lavender may have fallen short of creating rolling hills of lavender, but they more than succeeded in creating a colorful event for all ages.