OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, its lowest one-day, weekday total in months.
There were 17 new positive test results on Thursday — five people who were fully vaccinated and eight who were unvaccinated. There are now 103 active cases.
There have now been a total of 17,792 cases of the coronavirus and 243 deaths reported over the past two years. Since Dec. 31, there have been 5,954 cases.
The county’s case count, hospitalizations and daily positivity continue a downward trend of the past two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker showed a 5.4% average seven-day positivity for the week ending March 1.
There have been seven new hospital admissions over the seven days ending Thursday, down 30 percent over the prior seven-day period.
The CDC said the county recorded 81 new cases over the last seven days, down 24.3% over the previous seven-day period. The case rate per 100,000 is 114.3 and 59% of the population over age five are fully vaccinated. There are now 21,481 people who have been fully vaccinated and had a booster dose, 50% of county residents.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 40,015 people who have completed their vaccine series, with 43,309 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
In the hardest-hit southeast part of the county, there have been 8,205 cases — 35 this month and nine new cases on Friday.
The southwest has a total of 3,523 cases — nine new cases this month and one Friday. In the northeast, there have been 3,525 cases — 13 this month and two on Friday. The northwest has recorded 2,539 cases — 22 this month and one on Friday.
Women have now recorded 9,314 cases including 37 so far this month. With 42 new cases this month, men now have a total of 8,478 cases.