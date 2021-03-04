OLEAN — Younger police and firefighters have helped bring down costs in the 2021-22 budget, city officials said Wednesday.
In a special meeting of the Olean Common Council finance committee reviewing budget requests from police, fire and public works departments, the fire and police chiefs both noted that they are requesting less in payroll for the upcoming budget as older personnel have retired, bringing in new crew members at lower steps of the payroll ladder.
The police department has filled three vacancies created by retirements since July, Police Chief Ron Richardson said, but he noted that the proposed $2.95 million police budget is still up around $41,000 from the 2019-20 budget.
Most of that increase, he said, comes from outfitting four new police vehicles being leased — a change from previous years, when police vehicles were purchased new and then handed down to other city departments when no longer useful as police cars.
The vehicles being leased include three unmarked cars and one cruiser, the police chief added.
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said that there may be recommendations by the City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative that may require funding.
Under a state executive order, each municipality with a police force must review policies and procedures for police and present a plan to the state by April 1. The order was issued in June following the public outcry over police brutality and deaths of suspects which led to protests locally and nationwide.
Richardson said that until the committee’s plan is approved, he said it was too early to start adding funds to the police budget.
Mayor Bill Aiello said costs are unlikely to be a major issue, specifically for seeking accreditation for the police department.
“Most of it is going to be time,” he said. “It’s not a lot of expense in doing it, it’s a matter of assigning a person to do all the paperwork.”
The effort will likely take about a year, Aiello said, and if any funding is necessary, it can be added by council action or in the 2022-23 city budget.
The city’s fire department also needs to budget for expenses, Fire Chief Tim Richardson said.
While the department’s $2.84 million budget is about $10,000 less than the current budget, the reduction of $62,000 in salaries and overtime is mostly offset by other spending.
The budget includes another $38,000 in equipment purchases, Richardson said, driven mostly by replacing air bottles.
The city has applied for a large federal grant to replace air packs, he said, but if the grant is not approved, equipment still needs to be replaced.
“We really have to plan that we didn’t get the grant,” he said. “If we don’t get the grant, we have to replace those air bottles because they last 15 years — and they’re at the end of their serviceable life.”
Other equipment funds include purchasing equipment to help with weather events, such a rescue jack system to help rescue victims on occasions such as wind storms causing trees to fall into homes, as swift water rescue gear for flooding and river rescues.
In addition, another $7,000 in repairs — at the fire stations, as well as Ellmore Hall at the fire training grounds — is requested.
“We’re trying to beautify down there so it doesn’t look like a dump,” he said.
The meeting Wednesday was the second between the council and department heads reviewing spending requests for the budget beginning June 1. Officials plan to discuss more budget lines — specifically capital projects — next week.
Under the city charter, the budget needs to be approved by April 15.