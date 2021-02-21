Cattaraugus County health officials reported only 15 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — one of the lowest two-day totals in the past few months.
Allegany County, meanwhile, appears not to be updating its online coronavirus dashboard on weekends. There were no updates on new cases posted on the dashboard, which the county launched earlier this month via its website, nor were there updates provided last weekend.
In Cattaraugus County, the six new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday was the lowest single-day total since the fall. Nine new cases were reported Sunday.
There were 223 active cases, up from the 215 reported on Saturday, while there were 18 county residents hospitalized, no change from Saturday. There were 643 county residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus — down from 684 on Saturday — while there were 72 residents in travel quarantine, up from 60 the day before.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.2% on Sunday, down from 3.3% on Saturday and 3.7% on Friday.
There have been 4,232 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since March, with 3,917 recoveries and 85 total reported deaths.
Allegany County was showing a downward trend regarding new COVID-19 cases, reporting only 10 on Friday, the last day any data from health officials was available.
And the seven-day percentage for positivity in testing for the virus was 1%, as posted Sunday evening by the state Department of Health. That figure was 1.4% on Friday.
Across New York state, the positivity rate in testing for the virus was 2.99%, the first time the rate dropped below 3% since Nov. 23.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positive tests also continues to fall — it was at 2.28% Sunday after falling from 2.87% on Saturday and 3.01% on Friday.