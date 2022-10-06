Low Fly planes

There is no updated information as to the proposal that involves A-10 Thunderbolt II (a.k.a. A10 Warthog) jet pilots practicing maneuvers over the PA Wilds.

 Released by Public Affairs, Senior Master Sergeant Jim Foard, Maryland Air National Guard.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Remember the proposal from the Maryland National Guard to conduct low-level practice flights over the Pennsylvania Wilds region?

It’s still under consideration, but it appears that mum’s the word.

