OLEAN — Through all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, some among us need the space to grieve a loved one lost.
While the holidays are a celebration of family, the needs of some are different, calling for a time of reflection to consider the meaning of a loved one’s passing and honor their memory.
The 26th annual Tree of Life celebration, presented by HomeCare & Hospice, took place Saturday afternoon at Total Senior Care Inc.
Leanna Cameron, director of organizational advancement for HomeCare & Hospice, opened the ceremony and Rev. Richard Roberts, spiritual care coordinator, gave the invocation and benediction.
“One of the reasons that we gather today is to pull out of our hearts the precious memories we have of our loved ones, our friends, our relatives,” Roberts said. “Though they aren’t with us physically, they’ll always be in our hearts.”
Sarah Negron, agency relations coordinator, read the poem “Never Forgotten” and Hannah Pollock, social worker, read the poem “One Memory Away” during the ceremony.
This year’s guest speaker, Cheryl Vecchio shared how the hospice journey has been for her and her family. Vecchio was joined by emotional support dog, Parker, who was there to honor his former owner, a client of Hospice and an advocate for children and animals.
Vecchio honored the memories of her parents, Addie and Ted Weatherbee, who were cared for with hospice. She said several mantras she’s lived by and passed on to colleagues and students when she was a teacher were instilled in her by her parents.
“The amazing people at Hospice understand there is nothing more important than family,” she said. “We cannot thank them enough for all they do for clients and their families.”
Each year a new ornament is designed for families to order, with the name of a loved one that has passed engraved on it. During the ceremony, family members and friends can place their ornament on the Tree of Life, and take home the ornament afterward.
As each loved one’s name was called, family members came forward to hang a special ornament on the tree, including an ornament in honor of military veterans hung by Cameron.
Afterward, Pollock lit the Remembrance Wreath and read the message of remembrance.
“As we light these five candles in memory of you, we light one for our grief, one for our courage, one for our memories, one for our love, and one for our hope,” she said.