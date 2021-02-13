OLEAN — For the past 26 years, Nicole Karl-Lebrenz has kept the romance alive with her husband, Jacob, by writing poems and drawing pictures for him.
This year, Karl-Lebrenz, who lives on Washington Street in Olean, decided to do something a little different by repurposing her outdoor Christmas lights into a Valentine message on their front porch that says “LOVE.”
“I had the red lights (from Christmas) on the porch and the white icicles around the roof and I thought, you know what, I might as well do something with the red (lights) from the holidays,” she shared. “I try to do creative stuff during the day to keep me occupied.”
She decided to make the lettering big with three strings of lights so her husband, and everyone else, would see the message for Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday.
Lebrenz, who is disabled, arranged the lights on the porch at the end of January to let her husband know she was thinking of him throughout the month of February.
“Between his birthday and everything that’s going on (in the world) I thought, why not try and spread a little love for everybody,” Lebrenz said. “My husband said he sees everybody going by (the house) and turning their heads to look at it.”
Lebrenz, a native of Salamanca, said her husband, a construction worker, grew up in a military family that lived in a variety of areas. The couple moved to Olean with their children in 2006.
Through the years, they always tried to spend time together doing the little things.
“We watch our favorite shows together (on television), we play foosball on our foosball table and we stay pretty busy” around the house, she added.
Lebrenz said she and her husband now have five grown children and seven grandchildren. She noted she tries to serve as a good role model for her children, especially when it comes to loving their spouses and others.
“I do my best,” she said with a laugh.