SALAMANCA — A longtime crossing guard for thousands of Seneca Elementary School students stationed at the intersection of Center and Broad streets will now be remembered by thousands more for her service to the city.
“Catherine’s Corner” recognizes Catherine T. Vecchiarella in honor of her 42 years as a crossing guard and is located at the northeast corner of the intersection.
The Salamanca Common Council unanimously authorized installation of a sign Feb. 23 following the unanimous recommendation by the Salamanca Police Commission at its Feb. 15 meeting.
Vecchiarella was born June 3, 1924, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Rocco and Dominica Oliverio. She was married to Mr. Benny Vecchiarella who predeceased her on June 5, 1987.
Catherine was employed as a crossing guard for the Salamanca Police Department for 44 years prior to her retirement. She died Jan. 30, 2014, at 89.